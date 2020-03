BRIEF-Altice Europe Q4 Adjusted EBITDA Up At ‍1.45 Billion Euros

March 24 (Reuters) -

* Q4 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 4.04‍​ BILLION VERSUS EUR 3.97 BILLION IN COMPANY-PROVIDED CONSENSUS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EBITDA EUR ‍1.45 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.44 BILLION IN COMPANY-PROVIDED CONSENSUS

* TOTAL CONSOLIDATED NET DEBT WAS EUR 30.5 BILLION AT END OF Q4 2019

* Q4 ACCRUED CAPEX EUR 900.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 809 MILLION IN COMPANY-PROVIDED CONSENSUS

* ON 2020: EXPECTS TO ACCELERATE RESIDENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN ITS KEY GEOGRAPHIES

* ON 2020: EXPECTS TO FURTHER DELEVER THE TELECOM PERIMETER, TARGET LEVERAGE OF 4.0X TO 4.5X NET DEBT TO EBITDA

* EXCESS CAPITAL IN THE FUTURE IS EXPECTED TO BE USED FOR STOCK BUY-BACK

* ON 2020: EXPECTS TO GROW ALTICE EUROPE REVENUE AND EBITDA

* ON CORONAVIRUS: EXPECTS CASH FLOWS TO REMAIN RESILIENT THROUGHOUT CRISIS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CURRENT IMPACT INCLUDES REDUCED SALES AND CHURN DUE TO STORE CLOSURES; REDUCED MARKETING EXPENSE