BRIEF-‍Altice Nv Altice Intends To Reduce Its Share Capital By Cancelling Treasury Shares​

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Altice Nv:

* On June 28, 2017, the general meeting of Altice N.V. granted authority to the Board to cancel common shares A and common shares B in the share capital of the company held by the company.

* On December 4, 2017, the Board of Altice N.V resolved to cancel 416,000,000 common shares A and 1,307,716 common shares B held by the company. The cancellation of such shares will become effective in accordance with the provisions of Dutch law. ​ Further company coverage: (Paris newsroom, paris.equities@thomsonreuters.com email; +33 1 4949 5452)