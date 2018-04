April 24 (Reuters) - Altice:

* Altice says it will appeal against the European Commission’s decision to fine it 125 million euros over its PT Portugal bid

* “Altice fully disagrees with the Commission’s decision, and in particular, it considers that this case differs entirely from the French Numéricable/SFR/Virgin gun jumping case, in which Altice had agreed not to challenge the allegations brought against it,” the company says in a statement