Dec 13 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp :

* ALTICE USA, CHARTER AND COMCAST REACH AGREEMENT TO FORM NEW INTERCONNECT IN THE NEW YORK DMA

* NEW INTERCONNECT IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN EARLY Q2 2018

* NEW INTERCONNECT WILL MANAGE ALL DMA-WIDE, NON-LOCAL ADVERTISING SALES ON BOTH NEWS 12 NETWORKS AND SPECTRUM NEWS NY1

* ED RENICKER, CURRENT HEAD OF NEW YORK INTERCONNECT & PRESIDENT OF ALTICE MEDIA SOLUTIONS, WILL SERVE AS CEO OF NEW INTERCONNECT