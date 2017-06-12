FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2017 / 2:45 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Altice USA Inc sees IPO of 46.6 mln shares of its Class A common stock priced between $27-$31/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) -

* Altice USA Inc sees ipo of 46.6 million shares of its Class A common stock

* Altice USA Inc says expect IPO price to be between $27.00 and $31.00 per share

* Altice USA - Post IPO, holders of co's outstanding Class B common stock will hold about 98.0% of voting power of co's outstanding capital stock

* Altice USA Inc says intends to use IPO net proceeds to redeem portion of $2 billion aggregate principal amount outstanding of CSC 2025 senior notes

* Altice USA says co to sell 12.1 million shares of co's Class A common stock and selling stockholders to sell 34.5 million shares of co's Class A common stock

* Altice USA says co will not receive any proceeds from sale of shares of Class A common stock by the selling stockholders Source text: (bit.ly/2sffkOS)

