BRIEF-Altice USA Q4 Earnings Per Share $3.06

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Altice Usa Inc:

* ALTICE USA REPORTS FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 2.6 PERCENT TO $2.37 BILLION

* REMAINS ON TRACK FOR ANTICIPATED SPIN-OFF FROM ALTICE N.V.

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.06

* ALTICE USA SAW TOTAL UNIQUE RESIDENTIAL B2C CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP NET ADDITIONS OF +6K IN Q4 2017

* QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUE UP 9.9% PRIMARILY DUE TO INCREASE IN DIGITAL ADVERTISING REVENUE AND AN INCREASE IN DATA AND ANALYTICS REVENUE

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $2.37 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY PROGRAMMING COSTS UP 4.7% DUE PRIMARILY TO AN INCREASE IN CONTRACTUAL PROGRAMMING RATES

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 2.5 TO 3 PERCENT