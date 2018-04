April 6 (Reuters) - Altice USA Inc:

* ALTICE USA SAYS UNITS ISSUED $1.05 BLN OF 7.500% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2028 IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT - SEC FILING

* NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028.

* PROCEEDS WITH CASH ON HAND TO BE USED TO REDEEM $1,050 MILLION OF UNITS' 6.375% SENIOR NOTES ISSUED PURSUANT TO INDENTURE DATED OCT 25, 2012 Source text: [bit.ly/2GYSK4X] Further company coverage: