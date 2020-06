June 22 (Reuters) - Altimmune Inc:

* ALTIMMUNE ANNOUNCES IND CLEARANCE FOR A PHASE 2 TRIAL OF HEPTCELL™ IMMUNOTHERAPEUTIC FOR THE TREATMENT OF CHRONIC HEPATITIS B

* ALTIMMUNE - PLANS TO INITIATE MULTINATIONAL TRIAL IN Q4 THIS YEAR, SUBJECT TO AN ONGOING ASSESSMENT OF IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON STUDY CONDUCT