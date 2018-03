BRIEF-Altimmune Announces Positive Data From Its Phase 2A Study Of Nasovax Intranasal Influenza Vaccine

March 27 (Reuters) - Altimmune Inc:

* ALTIMMUNE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE DATA FROM ITS PHASE 2A STUDY OF NASOVAX INTRANASAL INFLUENZA VACCINE AND PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON ITS PHASE 1B STUDY OF HEPTCELL TARGETED IMMUNOTHERAPY IN CHRONIC HEPATITIS B INFECTION

* ALTIMMUNE INC - HEPTCELL VACCINE WAS WELL TOLERATED BUT T-CELL IMMUNOGENICITY RESULTS WERE INCONCLUSIVE

* ALTIMMUNE - RESULTS FROM NASOVAX INTRANASAL FLU VACCINE PHASE 2A STUDY IN 60 HEALTHY INDIVIDUALS SHOWED 100% SEROPROTECTION IN MID- & HIGH-DOSE GROUPS