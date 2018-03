March 12 (Reuters) - Altimmune Inc:

* ALTIMMUNE ANNOUNCES PRE-CLINICAL DATA FROM ITS SPARVAX-L ANTHRAX VACCINE PROGRAM

* ALTIMMUNE INC - DATA FROM STUDY SHOWED A 67% SURVIVAL RATE IN ANIMALS CHALLENGED WITH A LETHAL DOSE OF ANTHRAX AFTER A SINGLE DOSE OF SPARVAX-L