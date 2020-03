March 27 (Reuters) - Altimmune Inc:

* ALTIMMUNE INC - PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT IS ONLY OFFERING SHARES OF COMMON STOCK HAVING AN AGGREGATE OFFERING PRICE OF UP TO $18.9 MILLION - SEC FILING

* ALTIMMUNE INC - ENTERED INTO AN EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH JMP SECURITIES, RELATING TO SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OFFERED BY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT Source text - (bit.ly/3bsme6X) Further company coverage: