June 1 (Reuters) - Altimmune Inc:

* ALTIMMUNE LAUNCHES CLINICAL TRIAL OF T-COVIDTM, AN INVESTIGATIONAL INTRANASAL IMMUNE MODULATOR FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH EARLY COVID-19

* ALTIMMUNE INC - PLANNED PHASE 1/2 OUTPATIENT CLINICAL TRIAL WILL FOCUS ON PATIENTS WITH EARLY SARS-COV-2 INFECTION

* ALTIMMUNE INC - PLACEBO-CONTROLLED TRIAL EXPECTED TO COMMENCE IN JUNE WITH DATA READOUT EXPECTED IN Q4 2020