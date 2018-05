May 10 (Reuters) - Altimmune Inc:

* ALTIMMUNE INC - ON MAY 8 ELIZABETH CZEREPAK RESIGNED FROM HER POSITION AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* ALTIMMUNE INC - COMMENCED A SEARCH FOR CZEREPAK'S REPLACEMENT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER