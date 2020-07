July 9 (Reuters) - Altimmune Inc:

* ALTIMMUNE SIGNS TEAMING AGREEMENT WITH DYNPORT VACCINE COMPANY ON U.S. GOVERNMENT FUNDING EFFORTS FOR ITS COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE, ADCOVID™

* ALTIMMUNE - EXPECTS TO BEGIN MANUFACTURING OF VACCINE CANDIDATE DURING Q3 FOLLOWED BY PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL DURING Q4