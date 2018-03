March 23 (Reuters) - ALTINYAG KOMBINALARI:

* TO DIVEST 1.3 MILLION B-GROUP ORDINARY SHARES IN ITS UNIT ETILER GIDA TO GURTAS TARIM ENERJI

* 1.3 MILLION B-GROUP ORDINARY SHARES IN ETILER GIDA TO BE DIVESTED AT 4.79 LIRA PER SHARE