Dec 11 (Reuters) - Altiplano Minerals Ltd:

* ALTIPLANO ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF COMET‘S INTERESTS IN CHILEAN JOINT VENTURE AND ANNOUNCES SHAREHOLDER UPDATE CALL

* ALTIPLANO MINERALS LTD - PURSUANT TO LOI, COMPANY MUST ISSUE TO COMET 7.5 MILLION COMMON SHARES AT A DEEMED VALUE OF $0.20 PER SHARE

* ALTIPLANO MINERALS LTD - IN ADDITION, COMET WILL RETAIN A 10% NET PROFITS INTEREST IN PROJECTS, UNTIL COMET HAS BEEN PAID C$1.5 MILLION