FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 6 days
BRIEF-Altisource names Indroneel Chatterjee as CFO
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2017 / 1:28 PM / in 6 days

BRIEF-Altisource names Indroneel Chatterjee as CFO

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA

* Altisource announces organizational changes

* Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA - ‍Indroneel Chatterjee will be joining Altisource as its Chief Financial Officer on or around October 1, 2017​

* Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA - Chatterjee will join Altisource from Nomura Securities​

* Altisource Portfolio - Upon commencement of Chatterjee's employment, Michelle Esterman, current CFO , will assume role of Executive Vice President, Financ​e Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.