June 2 (Reuters) - Front Yard Residential Corp:

* ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SAYS DELIVERED LETTER TO CHAIR OF BOARD AND SECRETARY OF FRONT YARD RESIDENTIAL - SEC FILING

* ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS-IN LETTER, QUESTIONED FRONT YARD RESIDENTIAL'S DECISION TO FAST-TRACK SCHEDULING OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS FOR JUNE 22 Source: (bit.ly/2XQdUss)