BRIEF-Altisource Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.73
October 26, 2017 / 11:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Altisource Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.73

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Altisource Portfolio Solutions Sa

* Altisource announces third quarter financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.73

* Q3 earnings per share $0.38

* Altisource portfolio solutions sa - q3 ‍service revenue of $224.3 million, a 6% decrease compared to q2 2017 and a 6% decrease compared to q3 2016​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.73, revenue view $215.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Altisource portfolio solutions sa- ‍ on target to be within range of midpoint of full year 2017 scenarios for adjusted diluted earnings per share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
