Feb 22 (Reuters) - Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA :

* ALTISOURCE ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.54

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $15.72

* QTRLY SERVICE REVENUE OF $207.3 MILLION, AN 8% DECREASE COMPARED TO THE THIRD QUARTER 2017