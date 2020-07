July 7 (Reuters) - Altitude Group PLC:

* ALTITUDE GROUP PLC - FROM MID-MARCH AND THROUGHOUT APRIL AND MAY, OUR SUPPLIER PARTNERS REPORTED SHARP YEAR ON YEAR DECLINES OF UP TO 80%

* ALTITUDE GROUP PLC - CASH AT 31 MARCH 2020, WAS £2.5M, AND AS OF 2ND JULY IS £2.0M