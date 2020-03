BRIEF-Altitude Group Says Unable To Give Any Guidance For 12 Months Trading Period To End Of March 2021

March 23 (Reuters) - Altitude Group PLC:

* ALTITUDE GROUP PLC - TRADING UPDATE AND BOARD CHANGE

* ALTITUDE GROUP PLC - TOO EARLY TO ESTABLISH OR GAUGE IMPACT OF COVID-19 IN 3-MONTH PERIOD TO 31 MARCH 2020

* ALTITUDE GROUP PLC - ARE UNABLE TO GIVE ANY GUIDANCE FOR 12 MONTHS TRADING PERIOD TO END OF MARCH 2021

* ALTITUDE GROUP PLC - AFTER MORE THAN THREE YEARS AS NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN PETER HALLETT HAS DECIDED TO STEP DOWN

* ALTITUDE GROUP PLC - KEITH EDELMAN WILL TAKE PLACE OF HALLETT WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* ALTITUDE GROUP PLC - PETER WILL STAY ON AS AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

* ALTITUDE GROUP PLC - GROUP REVENUE FOR Q4 WAS £11.3M COMPARED TO £6.6 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* ALTITUDE GROUP PLC - ADP MADE AN EBITDA LOSS IN PERIOD TO 31 DECEMBER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: