Feb 17 (Reuters) - Altium Ltd:

* DECLARED AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF AU 20 CENTS PER SHARE

* MAINTAINS FY REVENUE MARGIN GUIDANCE OF BETWEEN US$205 MILLION TO US$215 MILLION

* HY REVENUES FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES US$93.4 MILLION UP 19.1%

* LIKELY TO LAND AT LOWER END OF FY GUIDANCE RANGE DUE TO UNCERTAINTY FROM CORONAVIRUS, AMONG OTHER THINGS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)