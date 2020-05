May 12 (Reuters) - Altium Ltd:

* ALTIUM LTD - COVID-19 LIKELY TO IMPACT PERFORMANCE IN FINAL QUARTER OF FY

* ALTIUM LTD - PROLONGATION OF RESTRICTIONS IS LIKELY TO IMPACT ALTIUM DURING MAY AND JUNE

* ALTIUM LTD - LIKELY LOW PROBABILITY OF LONG-TERM ASPIRATIONAL GOAL OF US$200 MILLION REVENUE FOR FY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: