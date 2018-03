March 27 (Reuters) - Altius Minerals Corp:

* ALTIUS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF LIBERTY POTASH ROYALTIES ACQUISITION

* ALTIUS MINERALS - ‍WITH ADDED REVENUE FROM POTASH ROYALTIES, ALTIUS IS NOW RAISING ITS 2018 ROYALTY REVENUE GUIDANCE TO NEW RANGE OF C$64 - $69 MILLION​