April 18 (Reuters) - Altius Minerals Corp:

* ALTIUS MINERALS - EXPECTS TO REPORT ATTRIBUTABLE ROYALTY REVENUE OF ABOUT $15.7 MILLION FOR QUARTER, UP 17% VERSUS $13.4 MILLION IN QUARTER ENDED APRIL 30, 2017