May 14 (Reuters) - Altius Minerals Corp:

* ALTIUS REPORTS Q1 2018 REVENUE OF $15.8M AND ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $12.7M

* ROYALTY REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR YEAR REMAINS UNCHANGED FROM $64 - $69 MILLION