2 months ago
BRIEF-Altius Resources acquires common shares of Antler Gold
#Market News
June 23, 2017 / 9:07 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Altius Resources acquires common shares of Antler Gold

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Altius Minerals Corp:

* Altius Resources Inc acquires common shares of Antler Gold Inc

* Altius Resources Inc says on June 23, 2017, acquired ownership of 980,000 common shares of Antler Gold Inc

* Altius Resources Inc - following acquisition, co owns 5.5 million common shares or about 19.94 percent of issued, outstanding common shares of Antler Gold

* Altius Resources-acquired ownership of shares in Antler Gold as consideration for grant by co of option to earn 100% interest in certain mineral claims Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

