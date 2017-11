Nov 16 (Reuters) - Altius Minerals Corp

* Altius Resources Inc. acquires securities of Wolfden Resources Corporation

* ‍Altius Resources Inc - on Nov 15, 2017 co purchased 14.2 million subscription receipts of Wolfden Resources Corporation​

* Altius Resources Inc​- ‍subscription receipts were acquired through private placement offering at C$0.25/subscription receipt for about C$3.55 million