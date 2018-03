BRIEF-Altius To Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests From Liberty Metals & Mining

March 22 (Reuters) - Altius Minerals Corp:

* ALTIUS TO ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL POTASH ROYALTY INTERESTS FROM LIBERTY METALS & MINING HOLDINGS, LLC FOR C$65 MILLION

* ALTIUS MINERALS CORP - DEAL FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF C$75 MILLION PLUS NOMINAL PRICE ADJUSTMENTS

* ALTIUS MINERALS CORP - ALTIUS WILL PAY C$65 MILLION TO BRING ITS TOTAL INTEREST IN POTASH ROYALTIES TO 91.3%, FROM ITS CURRENT 52.4% INTEREST

* ALTIUS MINERALS- TOGETHER WITH PRIVATE THIRD PARTY AGREED TO BUY ADDITIONAL 44.9% INTEREST IN POTASH ROYALTY FROM LIBERTY METALS & MINING HOLDINGS

* ALTIUS MINERALS CORP - FINANCING FOR DEAL TO BE SOURCED FROM CO'S EXISTING BALANCE SHEET LIQUIDITY