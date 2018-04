April 3 (Reuters) - Altona Mining Ltd:

* FEDERAL COURT OF AUSTRALIA MADE ORDERS APPROVING SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN CO & ITS SHAREHOLDERS

* AS PER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT, COPPER MOUNTAIN MINING CORP TO BUY ALL SHARES IN ALTONA

* EXPECTED THAT TRADING IN ALTONA'S SHARES ON ASX WILL BE SUSPENDED FROM CLOSE OF TRADING ON APRIL 4