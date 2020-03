March 20 (Reuters) - Altran Technologies SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IS FULLY COMMITTED TO PROTECTING ITS EMPLOYEES AND MAINTAINING ITS BUSINESS IN COMPLETE TRANSPARENCY TOWARDS ITS CUSTOMERS

* ALTRAN HAS ALREADY ADOPTED REMOTE WORKING FOR ALL OPERATIONAL ACTIVITIES THAT ALLOW IT, WHICH CONCERNS MORE THAN 90% OF OUR TEAMS WORKING FOR OUR CLIENTS Source text: bit.ly/2whRCX0 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)