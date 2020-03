BRIEF-Altria Announces Suspension Of Operations At The Richmond Manufacturing Center

March 19 (Reuters) - Altria Group Inc:

* ALTRIA ANNOUNCES TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF OPERATIONS AT THE RICHMOND MANUFACTURING CENTER

* ALTRIA GROUP INC - PHILIP MORRIS USA BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT FINISHED GOODS INVENTORY FOR AN EXTENDED PERIOD

* ALTRIA GROUP INC - MIDDLETON BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT FINISHED GOODS CIGAR INVENTORY FOR APPROXIMATELY 3 MONTHS

* ALTRIA GROUP INC - SECOND PM USA EMPLOYEE TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

* ALTRIA GROUP INC - DURING TEMPORARY TWO-WEEK SUSPENSION OF PLANT OPERATIONS, PM USA AND MIDDLETON WILL PAY EMPLOYEES REGULAR BASE WAGES

* ALTRIA GROUP - EXPECTS PM USA MANUFACTURING CENTER TO SUSPEND OPERATIONS FOR NEXT TWO WEEKS, THOUGH PM USA WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR EVOLVING SITUATION