March 20 (Reuters) - Altria Group Inc:

* ALTRIA GROUP INC - HOWARD A. WILLARD III, HAS CONTRACTED COVID-19 VIRUS AND IS TAKING A TEMPORARY MEDICAL LEAVE OF ABSENCE - SEC FILING

* ALTRIA GROUP - BOARD DETERMINED THAT WILLIAM F. GIFFORD, JR., WILL ASSUME HOWARD WILLARD III'S AUTHORITY, RESPONSIBILITIES UNTIL HE RETURNS FROM LEAVE Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/3bcsLT1 Further company coverage: