Feb 28 (Reuters) - Altria Group Inc:

* ALTRIA GROUP - CEO HOWARD A. WILLARD III SHOULD NOT RECEIVE AWARD UNDER ANNUAL INCENTIVE PLAN FOR 2019 AS A RESULT OF IMPACT FROM JUUL LABS INVESTMENT

* ALTRIA GROUP INC - COMPENSATION COMMITTEE DID NOT INCREASE WILLARD'S 2020 BASE SALARY - SEC FILING