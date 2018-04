BRIEF-Altria Q1 Adj. EPS $0.95

April 26 (Reuters) - Altria Group Inc:

* ALTRIA REPORTS 2018 FIRST-QUARTER RESULTS; REAFFIRMS 2018 FULL-YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.95 (NOT $0.03)

* REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.92 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE $6.1 BILLION

* RECORDED TOTAL PRE-TAX CHARGES OF ABOUT $150 MILLION, OR $0.05 PER SHARE, OF WHICH $3 MILLION WAS RECORDED IN Q1 OF 2018

* EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF ABOUT 23% TO 24%