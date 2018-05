BRIEF-Altria Reaffirms Full-Year 2018 Earnings Guidance

May 17 (Reuters) - Altria Group Inc:

* ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE.

* DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE.

* HOWARD WILLARD SUCCEEDS MARTY BARRINGTON AS ALTRIA’S CHAIRMAN AND CEO, FOLLOWING MR. BARRINGTON’S RETIREMENT

* ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS $1 BILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $2 BILLION

* ALTRIA GROUP - ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $2 BILLION, TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF Q2 2019

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.00, REVENUE VIEW $19.64 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S