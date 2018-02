BRIEF-Altria Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.91

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Altria Group Inc:

* ALTRIA REPORTS 2017 FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR RESULTS; PROVIDES 2018 FULL-YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.91 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.60

* Q4 REVENUE $6.1 BILLION

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $4.83 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.80 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.90 TO $4.03 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* ANNOUNCES A NEW $1 BILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018

* ALTRIA GROUP - CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER MARTY BARRINGTON ANNOUNCES HIS DECISION TO RETIRE AT CONCLUSION OF MAY 17, 2018 ANNUAL MEETING

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS (BOARD) HAS ELECTED HOWARD WILLARD, 54, TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS ELECTED HOWARD WILLARD, 54, TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* EXPECTS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN A RANGE OF $200 MILLION TO $250 MILLION FOR 2018

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS ELECTED BILLY GIFFORD TO SERVE AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER.

* BOARD ALSO ELECTED WILLARD TO ALTRIA‘S BOARD, EFFECTIVE FEBRUARY 1, 2018.

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.88 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* IN Q4, EARNINGS FROM EQUITY INVESTMENT IN AB INBEV INCLUDED NET PRE-TAX CHARGES OF $51 MILLION

* IN Q4 OF 2017, ALTRIA RECORDED A $3.4 BILLION TAX BENEFIT PRIMARILY RELATED TO TAX REFORM ITEMS

* 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS EXCLUDES $0.09 TAX EXPENSE FOR TAX BASIS ADJUSTMENT RELATED TO DEEMED REPATRIATION TAX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: