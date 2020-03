BRIEF-Altur Investissement FY Net Result Falls To 0.6 Million Euros

March 31 (Reuters) - Altur Investissement SCA:

* 2019 RESULTS

* AVAILABLE CASH OF EUR 2.1 MILLION AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2019

* FY NET RESULT EUR 0.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IN THIS CONTEXT, THE QUARTERLY PUBLICATIONS OF ALTUR INVESTISSEMENT’S NAV ARE TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED

* ON CORONAVIRUS: GIVEN THE CURRENT CONTEXT, THE INVESTMENT AND DIVESTMENT PROCESSES IN WHICH ALTUR INVESTISSEMENT WAS INVOLVED ARE ON “STAND-BY”

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IMPACTS WILL PROBABLY BE PASSED ON TO ALTUR INVESTISSISSEMENT'S NET ASSET VALUE ("NAV") WITHOUT IT BEING POSSIBLE TO QUANTIFY THEM TODAY