* END-MARCH NAV PER SHARE EUR 8.97

* PROPOSES A DIVIDEND OF € 0.30 PER SHARE, UP 25%

* FY NET INCOME EUR 5.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 0.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CASH POSITION AT DEC 31, 2017 AT NEARLY EUR 12 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.9 MILLION AT END-JUNE

* IN 2018 HAS DECIDED TO REFOCUS ITS STRATEGY ON INVESTING IN FRENCH HERITAGE AND FAMILY SMES