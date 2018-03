March 12 (Reuters) - ALTUR INVESTISSEMENT SCA:

* TAKES A STAKE IN DEMARNE CAPITAL, INVEST AN AMOUNT OF LESS THAN EUR 1 MILLION

* AMOUNT OF THE OPERATION REMAINS CONFIDENTIAL

* DEMARNE FIRM'S FAMILY REMAINS MAJORITY STAKE HOLDERS IN DEMARNE'S CAPITAL