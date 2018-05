BRIEF-Altura Energy Qtrly Adjusted Funds Flow Per Share $0.02

May 15 (Reuters) - Altura Energy Inc:

* ALTURA ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS, SALE OF ASSETS FOR $28.4 MILLION AND ACCELERATION OF LEDUC-WOODBEND DEVELOPMENT

* ALTURA ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION 1,215 BOE/D VERSUS 1,015 BOE/D

* ALTURA ENERGY INC QTRLY PETROLEUM AND NATURAL GAS SALES $4.5 MILLION VERSUS $4.2 MILLION

* ALTURA ENERGY INC QTRLY ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW PER SHARE $0.02

* ALTURA ENERGY INC - ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF ITS EAST CENTRAL ALBERTA AND SASKATCHEWAN ASSETS FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF $28.4 MILLION