May 3 (Reuters) - Altus Group Ltd:

* ALTUS GROUP REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ALTUS GROUP LTD - QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES INCREASED 14.1% TO $124.7 MILLION

* ALTUS GROUP LTD - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: