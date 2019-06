June 27 (Reuters) - Aluflexpack AG :

* ALUFLEXPACK AG - ALUFLEXPACK SETS ISSUE PRICE AT CHF 21

* ALUFLEXPACK AG - GROSS ISSUANCE PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 153.3 MILLION, GENERATED BY ISSUING 7,300,000 NEW SHARES

* ALUFLEXPACK AG - ASSUMING A FULLY-EXERCISED GREENSHOE OPTION, FREE FLOAT WILL AMOUNT TO APPROXIMATELY 46.4 PER CENT

* ALUFLEXPACK AG - TOTAL ISSUANCE VOLUME OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 168.6 MILLION, INCLUDING OVER-ALLOTMENT OF 10 PER CENT OF BASE OFFERING