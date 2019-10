Oct 25 (Reuters) - Aluflexpack AG:

* ALUFLEXPACK AG - COO JÖRG WINGEFELD, WHO JOINED CO IN JANUARY 2019, LEAVES COMPANY WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* ALUFLEXPACK- OPERATIVE COO FUNCTIONS WILL BE EXECUTED AS BEFORE BY MANAGEMENT TEAM, CEO IGOR ARBANAS AND CFO JOHANNES STEURER,UNTIL SUCCESSOR IS FOUND