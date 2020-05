May 5 (Reuters) - Aluflexpack AG:

* CONFIRMS OUTLOOK GIVEN IN MARCH 2020

* NET SALES IN FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2020 AMOUNTED TO EUR 55.5 MILLION

* Q1 ORGANIC NET SALES INCREASE OF +9.7% COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR (EUR 50.6 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)