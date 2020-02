Feb 4 (Reuters) - ALUFLEXPACK AG:

* NET SALES OF EUR 207.9 MILLION FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2019, EQUATING TO GROWTH OF 14.4% COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR (EUR 181.7 MILLION)

* EXPECTS ABOVE MARKET GROWTH FOR 2020, AND GROUP NET SALES BETWEEN EUR 220-230 MILLION

* EXPECTS ITS ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN FOR FULL YEAR 2019 TO BE AT A LEVEL SIMILAR TO H1 2019 (13.8%)