Sept 2 (Reuters) - ALUFLEXPACK AG:

* H1 NET SALES INCREASED BY 18.9% TO EUR 101.3 MILLION

* H1 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OF 10.6% CLEARLY ABOVE MARKET GROWTH

* H1 INCREASE IN EBITDA BEFORE ONE-OFFS BY 25.5% TO EUR 14 MILLION

* FOR FULL YEAR 2019, MANAGEMENT EXPECTS SALES BETWEEN EUR 200-210 MILLION