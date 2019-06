BRIEF-Aluflexpack Prepares For Public Offering And Listing On Six Swiss Exchange

June 3 (Reuters) - ALUFLEXPACK AG:

* ALUFLEXPACK AG - PREPARES FOR A PUBLIC OFFERING AND LISTING ON SIX SWISS EXCHANGE

* ALUFLEXPACK AG - TARGET GROSS PROCEEDS FROM NEW SHARES TO BE ISSUED OF APPROX. EURO 140 MILLION

* ALUFLEXPACK AG - PROCEEDS ARE TO BE USED TO FINANCE EXPANSION OF EXISTING CAPACITIES, AUTOMATION AND BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS

* ALUFLEXPACK AG - MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER, MONTANA TECH COMPONENTS, TO PROVIDE EXISTING SHARES TO COVER POTENTIAL OVER-ALLOTMENTS OF UP TO 15 % OF BASE OFFERING

* ALUFLEXPACK AG - MONTANA IS TO REMAIN MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER POST IPO

* ALUFLEXPACK AG - PLANS TO HAVE ITS SHARES LISTED ON SIX SWISS EXCHANGE IN Q2 OF 2019