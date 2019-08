Aug 8 (Reuters) - Aluflexpack AG:

* PTA-ADHOC: ALUFLEXPACK AG: NOTICE ON GOOD PROGRESS AT ELIOPACK

* ALUFLEXPACK’S MANAGEMENT EXPECTS ALL COSTS RELATED TO INCIDENT TO BE COVERED BY EXISTING INSURANCE POLICIES

* CONFIRMS EXPECTATION, INCIDENT NOT LEAD TO A MATERIAL LOSS OF REVENUES OR CONTRIBUTION MARGIN ON A GROUP LEVEL

* CONFIRMS THAT ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE HAS BEEN COMPLETELY REINSTALLED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)